MICC holds annual ladies’ tournament

GORDON—The Shelley Croft and Pam Cowan team won the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) annual ladies tournament, held this past Saturday.

The Shelley Croft-Pam Cowan team won the one-day 18 hole tournament with a score of 80, one stroke better than the team of Niki Fox and Cathy Fox, who posted a score of 81.

“I hope everyone had a great time today,” stated clubhouse manager Myrna Thomas. “We appreciate everyone coming out. I hope everyone had a good day.”

- Advertisement -

“And thank you to Myrna and her staff for a great day,” stated Ms. Cowan.

Finishing third in the tournament with an 18 hole score of 83 was the team of E.J. Murray and Martha Martina. Fourth was the team of Norma Ense and Rochelle Debassige with a score of 86.

Special prizes were presented to Shelley Croft for the longest drive on the seventh hole and to Deborah Woods for having the shot closest shot to the pin (on the second hole). As well, several door prizes donated by Charlotte McIntyre Flanagan were drawn.

A total of 10 teams took part in the tournament. As part of the event a $5,000 hole in one prize had been sponsored by H and M Mini-Mart.