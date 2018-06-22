LETTERS: An open letter to proud Canadians in general from a non-Liberal thinker

Dear Editor:

Although I have never supported Liberal thinking and never will, I feel it is important to support our embattled prime minister and his office against the dumbass who is the leader of our southern neighbour.

“Dictator” Trump is nothing but a schoolyard bully and a stupid one at that. Not only does he despise the prime minister he includes us as Canadian citizens as is evident by his actions and words; all of which change from one day to the next.

So, Mr. Prime Minister, hold your head up high but try to realize that not everyone loves you as your boyish head would wish. Although I do not support you I feel you deserve the respect due to you in the case against the brainless leader of the American people.

Phil Dangerfield

Gore Bay