C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

Only one week of school left and there are so many things to do! Many classes will be travelling for their class trips next week. Speaking of class trips…

What happened when the teacher tied everyone’s laces together? They went on a class trip.

On Tuesday, June 12, selected students in Grades 4,5, and 6 participated in the Junior Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) track and field meet in Sudbury. Five athletes placed in the top eight of their event(s) and participated in the Champions Meet on June 21, alongside athletes from the Intermediate division. The five athletes that moved on in the Junior division were: Amy Smith, Ethan Witty, Alex Wilson-Zegil, Jaydan Hayden and Eli Lock.

On Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15, Island Track and Field meet was held at C.C. McLean. Field events and the 800 metre race were held on Thursday, while the five remaining races were held on Friday. Two records were broken by a C.C. McLean athlete! Sophie Hietkamp broke the 200m race record and High Jump record by 10 centimetres.

Medals won by C.C. McLean athletes included: in the 10-year-old girls’ division, Silver-Tessa Merrylees; Gold-Alex Wilson-Zegil. 10-year-old boys, silver, Cody Campbell. Eleven-year-old boys,’ silver, Jaydan Hayden; Gold, Malachi Joseph. Twelve-year-old boys,’ bronze, Mason Leighton. Thirteen-plus girls,’ gold, Sophie Hietkamp. Thirteen-plus boys,’ gold, Trent Bell. The trophy for overall points was won by Little Current Public School (LCPS) and the per capita trophy was won by C.C. McLean!

On Wednesday, June 20, Primary track and field was held for students in Grades 1, 2, and 3. Students participated in field events and races during the day. For the Grade 1 students, this was their very first track and field meet at C.C. McLean. Results of the day will be included in next week’s column.

Today, June 22, the Grade 1 class and Mrs. Flood went on their end of the year class trip to Sheshegwaning School for a science camp.

Tonight, June 22, the Grade 8 graduation will be taking place in the gym at 6:30 pm. The Grade 8s, their friends, and families will be celebrating this milestone in their life during the ceremony with awards, speeches, and a video recapping the students lives at C.C. McLean! A reception is to follow the ceremony. The Grade 8s will then be partying it out after the ceremony with a dance from 8:30 to 10:30. Grade 6 and 7 students are also welcome to the dance. Good luck in high school, Grade 8s!

On Monday, June 25, the Grade 5/6 and 6/7 class will be travelling to Laurentian University in Sudbury for their end of the year class trip.

On Tuesday, June 26, the Grade 2/3 and 4 class will be going on their end of year class trip to Blue Jay Creek fish hatchery and Assiginack museum.

Also on Tuesday, June 26, the Grade 8 class will be heading out on their three day class trip to Blue Mountain. The students will be participating in activities such as low ropes, high ropes, zip lining, climbing wall, timber challenge, pottery, swimming, ridge runner coaster, hiking, apex bag jumping and mini-putting.

Just a reminder: if you would like to attend the awards day ceremony, it is to be held on June 29 at 9:30 am in the gym.

Joke of the week: What happened when two silk worms had a race? It ended in a tie.

Upcoming events include the Grade 8 graduation, class trips, awards day, and report cards going home!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”