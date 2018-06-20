WIIKWEMKOONG––On Wednesday, June 13, coaching staff, family and friends gathered to celebrate Wasse-Abin High School athletes at the Wikwemikong Warriors 18th Annual Athletics Banquet for the 2018-2018 academic year.

Jillian Peltier, athletic director and acting principal, gave opening remarks, in which she highlighted the accomplishments of the Warriors teams and athletes this past academic year. There were many accomplishments to be proud of including Delani Trudeau’s participation in the Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics (NOSSA) golf tournament; the girls’ volleyball team were the NSSSA champions and competed at NOSSA; the boys’ volleyball team were the NSSSA champions and also competed at NOSSA; the boys’ basketball team participated in the NOSSA championship; Ian Dokum participated at NOSSA for badminton; Jackie Shigwadja, Sierra Pangowish, Francesca Pheasant, Anina Pangowish, Jasmyn Manitowabi, Symone Peltier, Ian Dokum, Gabe Trudeau and DJ Maiangowi participated at NOSSA for track and field; and Jasmyn Manitowabi competed in high jump at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) for track and field.

After opening remarks, the awards were presented.

The Most Valuable Player Award for Golf was presented to Delani Trudeau by Coach Jamie McCarville, who also presented the Most Improved Player Award for Golf to Travis Assiniwe.

Coach Marcel Recollet presented the Most Valuable Player Award for cross-country to Francesca Pheasant; he also presented the Most Improved Player Award for cross-country to Sierra Pangowish.

In Coach Pete Van Volkingburgh’s absence, Coach Val O’Leary presented the Most Valuable Player Award in girls’ basketball to Harmony Rivers as well as the Most Improved Player Award in girls’ basketball to Jasmyn Manitowabi.

The Most Valuable Player Award for boys’ volleyball was awarded to Ian Dokum, who was unable to be in attendance to receive his award. Volleyball coach Jacob Fox was also unable to be in attendance; in his absence, Coach Jamie McCarville presented the Most Improved Player Award in boys’ volleyball to Hunter Staruck.

In Coach Fox’s absence, Coach Val O’Leary presented the Most Valuable Player Award in girls’ volleyball to Harmony Rivers and the Most Improved Player Award in girls’ volleyball to Sierra Pangowish.

In Coach Van Volkingburgh’s absence, Coach McCarville presented the Most Improved Player Award in boys’ basketball to Bryce Recollet; the Most Valuable Player Award in boys’ basketball was awarded to Raymond Trudeau, who was unable to be in attendance.

Coach Clifton Wassengeso accepted both the Most Valuable Player Award for Badminton, which was awarded to Ian Dokum, and the Most Improved Player Award for badminton which was awarded to Tyrell Wemigwans; neither recipient was able to be in attendance.

Coach Samantha Cooper presented the Most Valuable Player Award for track and field to Francesca Pheasant; she also presented the Most Improved Player Award for track and field to Gabe Trudeau.

The Most Sportsmanlike Athlete Awards were presented by Ms. Peltier to Sierra Pangowish (Junior Girl); Ian Dokum (Junior Boy); Delani Trudeau (Senior Girl); and Ferris Eshkawkogan (Senior Boy).

Ms. Peltier also presented the Athlete of the Year Awards. The Female Athlete of the Year Award was awarded to Harmony Rivers who has been involved in Wasse-ASbin athletics since starting high school four years ago. She was on the basketball and volleyball teams and was commended for being “a good role model for her teammates by frequently demonstrating sportsmanship and leadership.”

The Male Athlete of the Year Award was awarded to Ian Dokum; this is the Grade 10 student’s second year winning this award. Mr. Dokum participated in several team sports this year, including Cross-Country, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, and Track and Field. He was also commended for being a role model who “works hard to do his best with everything he does.” Ferris Eshkawkogan was awarded the Student-Athlete of the Year Award for his ability to maintain “excellent grades while participating on the Boys Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton and Track & Field teams this year.”

Lastly, the volunteer coaching staff were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to the Warriors Athletics Program and presented with new vibrant Warriors jackets.

The event ended with closing remarks by Education Director, Fay Zoccole, who expressed her pride in the student athletes.

The evening was a warm tribute to the “small but mighty” school which continues to improve and strengthen their athletics program each year and filled with many proud moments for the athletes, coaches and family members.