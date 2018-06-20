Tehkummah Talk & Times

Every time I drive by Ruth and Holly Tarr’s place, I never fail to look in. It is always so peaceful looking. We were without a church organist Sunday 10th. Pat Novak and her sidekick Shelly Killens were visiting family “away” for a week.

Made a salad and stuff, so we had a picnic in the yard. The blackflies had a picnic too!

Five and a half tables for cribbage. Come and join the fun at 1:30 pm every Wednesday. We had three high hands of 20: Lorrie Lee, Marg C, and Florence; high hand, Ted and Pat (me), 947; second, Laura and Pat Secord, 940; third, Brad and Dorothy, 939; low, Donna and Hugh, 859; door, Pat H, Margaret Mc and Glenn. Thanks always for food contributions and clean-up crews.

Hey, hey, hey! No, it’s not Boo Boo, or Yogi Bear, but sightings near Tehkummah village and at Pauline and Wayne’s this week! As we all know June and October are bear months.

A barrel of laughs, a lot of fun at Bid Euchre on Thursday night. A reminder next week 7:30 pm is the regular euchre tournament: high score, Janet, 199; second, John, 192; third, Simon, 185; low, Rick, 96; 50/50, Glenn Knetchel. Four tables tonight.

Thanks again for all blessings this week. Thanks, Yogi, I swear I’m the luckiest person alive. Thanks, too, Shirley Dicker for your lovely card and note.

I did hear Eugene Pyette had a bit of a hospital stay this past week. Helen, always grateful for your calls, keep well!

I heard our temps were lower than normal this year? What is normal?

Hey, the first wild rose this week spotted. I also spotted Rick McCutcheon in Mindemoya this week!

June, our Sunday morning minister was talking to Rob via phone and he had just witnessed a cow being struck by lightning near Spring Bay. We had a few noisy sounds overhead as well, but boy, did we need the rain! I got a couple of good showers myself, went to the laundromat, busy. So, I had a coffee and toast at Mom’s Restaurant (nice new exterior, looking good.) I think a lot of mothers were breakfasting out for Father’s Day. Saw some neighbours. I think maybe some ball players. They must have got rained out? The Pearson Cup in Mindemoya today/this weekend.

This morning’s service was on friendship. You couldn’t ask more of your mate? If you want a friend, be one.

At Carol’s and Earl’s today, Mary Yett (she gave me an atomic tomato plant, hope it doesn’t blow up?) and L. Nola and I shared a table and visiting space!

Did I miss something, oh yes, I did have two dandy showers in Mindemoya.

See the pink lady slippers now and the Manitoba lilac and sweet rocket are scenting the rain-washed air and the swallow-tailed butterflies are sure taking advantage of the nectar.

I’ve lost a page somewhere here, so I don’t know if I have already written about all the brown butterflies taking advantage of the camp garden, lots of blooms there too.

I stopped in at Susan and Simon’s on my way down to my staycation. Pauline and Wayne were there; they had just returned from Sudbury today after big doin’s last evening in honour of Simon’s “plenty ninth” birthday. I finally know the truth. A special event put on by his family. A real surprise for him. Lots of family and friends.

I got to their house just in time to add my card to the pile that he was opening. Lots of gifts. Susan had a few more for her collection too; her birthday was on the 12th, Simon’s today, 17th.

Though I haven’t seen my toad this year yet? Bubs did bring me a baby chipmunk today. I think I could have rescued it, except for the fact it was playing dead with its feet in the air and all. So, by the time I got it in a box and I sprayed pet wound stuff on it and microwaved a bean bag for warmth, expecting it to be, well, you know, I opened the box and it jumped out, scared me, and escaped into one of my corners, and I do have corners! Locked the cats up and left small escape holes at the doors, so I’m hoping. What got me started writing here was there is a tree toad somewhere in this house. I’ve heard it two nights now. I think we are attracted, or they to us/wildlife. Hey, I almost forgot to tell you I spent Gospel Hour with Brother John this morning. I’m rarely in my van in that time slot.

Skylar had her friend Savanna staying for the weekend.

Marion, what have you been up to?

The deer, or something, twice this week came in and pushed over the birdfeeder pole and broke my best bird feeder too. Darn it everything does it to me!

Just as I came into Tehkummah, didn’t a young fox come out on the road in front of the car. He moved back off in time, so I gathered up some raisin bread and snacks and he was still there and was quick to grab some food. He’s too young to be away from his mom, I think. Perhaps there are more. I know I will be in someone’s black book for feeding it, but I know what sweet and docile pets they make. Well? This just happened this Monday just before faxing out time!

This Saturday is Down Yonder at the Tehkummah Hall to honour Jeff Pyette who is heading for Northern Opry fame. Congrats!

Spotted in downtown Tehkummah Annette and Rose, a couple of our Sandfield area summer ladies call from friend Jesse in Hamilton too.