Northeast Town Council & Notes

by Marian Barnett

Did you pick up your new library card yet?

“We are up and running with the new operating system,” says Karen Gallo, head librarian. “Patrons now have access to our entire catalogue as well as their own accounts. They are able to renew their books and place items on hold. Overdrive will also be accessible very soon. Be sure to check the online catalogue and borrow a few books for your e-reader.”

On Canada Day, the library will hold its annual big book sale in downtown Little Current. Lots of books at great prices. On July 1, buy a book and support your library.

Once again, provincial funding has made a number of new programs available for seniors. Introductory watercolours and acrylics were held in June. Lise Baronet’s yoga classes continue Tuesday mornings until July 31. Upcoming free workshops will include such topics as creative writing, elder abuse, end of life planning and Internet security. Please note, Ms. Gallo is currently looking for facilitators to lead some of these programs.

On Friday, July 20 the library is offering a bus tour which will visit a number of studios on the Manitoulin Art Tour. Bring a friend and enjoy a day viewing local art without the worry of driving. The library itself is one of the venues on the Art Tour. Its featured artist is Cliff Jewell. Later, a second bus tour will be presented, free to seniors, to view the fall colours.

For summer reading pleasure, librarian Angela Cosby recommends: ‘Birds, Art, Life’ by Kyo Maclear, and ‘The Marrrow Thieves’ by Cherie Dimaline. Check out new titles by Peter May, Aso Larsson and Danielle Steele. ‘My Family and Other Animals,’ Gerald Durrell’s account of his family’s life on the island of Corfu is more fun than the BBC version.

Are you a summer visitor to the area? Drop in to our community library. You will find a children’s section to amuse the youngsters while you browse, read in a quiet corner, use your laptop, or view local art on display. That’s 50 Meredith Street West in Little Current.