New sidewalk in Mindemoya runs north to hospital site

MINDEMOYA—There will soon be a new sidewalk from downtown Mindemoya to the Manitoulin Health Centre’s Mindemoya site on Highway 542.

On June 14, the Central Manitoulin municipal council passed a motion moved by Councillor Ted Taylor and Councillor Linda Farquhar that the proposed new sidewalk would run from the intersection of Highway 542 and Highway 551 north to the Mindemoya hospital.

“This does line up with the end of the sidewalk where the student crossing is located,” said Councillor Derek Stephens. “It seems the most logical place to put the new sidewalk.”

“It does seem to be the best option,” agreed Councillor Ted Taylor.