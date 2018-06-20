Farm Facts & Furrows

Northern Ontario Poultry Workshops

Chicken Farmers of Ontario and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be hosting a series of workshops focused on raising poultry for personal or small-scale commercial use in your community. Details are as follows: July 9 at 6:30 pm in Spring Bay at Spring Bay Hall, 9298 Hwy 542; July 10 at 6:30 pm in Sowerby, ON at Sowerby Community Hall, 1410 Basswood Lake Road (Round Barn); July 11 at 6:30 pm in Azilda in Room 106 Lionel Lalonde Centre, 239 Mont Principal; and July 12 at 6:30 pm in Powassan at Powassan Legion, 62 King Street. Contact: Brian Bell at 705.282.1638 or brian.bell2@ontario.ca. Visit artisanalchicken.ca for more information.

Processors, Commercializers and Other Businesses

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will administer cost-share funding to Processors, Commercializers and Other Businesses. Program details, including how to apply, program guides and application forms are now available online. Program guides can be viewed at: www.ontarioprogramguides.net. Businesses can submit applications online at www.ontarioprograms.net. Upcoming Intakes: August 7 to 28, 2018

November 26 to December 17, 2018. Please note: Not all project categories will be available in every application intake period. Businesses that are unable to apply online can request an electronic and/or hardcopy of the program guide, application and project information forms by sending us an email to agpartnership@ontario.ca or by calling 1-877-424-1300.

Please indicate which session you are registering for. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be provided upon registering.

To register or for more information: Toll-free: 1-888-466-2372 ext. 519-826-4395 or email: fpo.omafra@ontario.ca Fax: 519-826-3233