WILMA LYNN MANITOWABI JANUARY 19, 1967 – JUNE 1, 2018

Wilma Lynn Manitowabi passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Sudbury Health Sciences North surrounded by her children, grandson, sisters and her friends by her side. Predeceased by parents, Alex and Victoria Manitowabi, sisters Karen, Fedra; niece April and brother-in-law Randy Trudeau. Cherished mom to Warren, Sebastian (Angela), Macy and Cruz. Survived by grandsons Shawn and Sylvester. Dearest sisters, Maureen Trudeau, Cindy Ominika (Howard), June Manitowabi (Ron), Paulette Fox (Luke), Claudette Wabegijig (Todd) and dearest twin sister Velma Manitowabi. Loving auntie to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces. Loving Godmother to Treyton and Goddaughter to Peter Manitowabi and Violet Pitawanakwat. Wilma was a hardworking single mother who enjoyed her life to the fullest with her children and family. Her favourites were baking, cooking, going to camp, playing cards, pokeno, dice game and games of chance. Wilma was the youngest in the family and she mastered our mom’s home cooking, especially her Mac and Cheese, Homemade Bread, Tacos, and Spicy Noodles. Wilma worked as a cook in our various community establishments. Wilma was diagnosed with Wegener’s Granulomatosis, a rare disease, and was recently on kidney dialysis. Visitation was at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 6 pm. Funeral Mass was on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11 am at the Holy Cross Mission Church in Wikwemikong. Cremation and feast to followed. Baamaapii ka waabmigoo aapchi-gii zhaagigo. Island Funeral Home.

