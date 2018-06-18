WILLIAM MORDEN March 20, 1928 – January 29, 2018

Bill lived a long and fulfilling life and died peacefully on January 29, 2018 in Santa Cruz, California, where he resided for the last 52 years, his wife and daughter at his side. He was born March 20, 1928, to Walter & Julia (Ainslie) Morden. His early years were spent on the farm in Elizabeth Bay with his seven brothers and sisters. Bill loved the water and aspired to be a sea captain, but life events led him in a different direction. While working in the far regions of Northern Ontario, with Lawrence Beck, he found out about the Eastern Pentecostal Bible College in Toronto. At age 18 he left the farm for the big city, working his way through college at Eaton’s mail order department. It was at college where a fellow student introduced him to Fred Brown, who was hiring for his construction company. This forged a lifelong friendship with Fred and Fern and family, with annual hunting trips to the Island. Bill and his wife, Marilyn, immigrated to the USA in 1966, where their daughter was born. He continued in construction, working as a General Contractor. He was a workaholic and was always ready to help other people, and continued working into his 80s. A man of few words, but he loved to discuss politics and religion. He taught adult Bible classes at our local Assembly of God church, which he built, and attended for over 50 years, and was also a member of the Gideons for over 35 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn, his daughter Cheryl (Gerald)Paquette, grandson Dane William. Survived by brother Harvey (Carol), sister Shirley (Ross) Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held July 2, 2018 at 1:30 Burpee-­‐Mills Complex, 8 Bailey Line Road, Evansville.

