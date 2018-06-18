MARY WALSER (PROCTOR)

Mary passed away peacefully at the Wellington Terrace on June 17, 2018 in her 77th year. Loving mother of Vic (June) of Belwood, Lisa Bond (John) of Whitefish Falls and Richard (Laura) of Fergus. Beloved grandmother of Taryn, Kayli, Gary, Jonathan, Danni, Brett and Lauryn and great-grandmother of Haileigh, Blake, Marly and Zoey. Survived by her brothers Bob and James Proctor, numerous nieces, nephews and in–laws. Predeceased by her spouse Gary, parents James and Isabella Proctor and sister Isabel. Funeral Service for Mary will be conducted at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home & Chapel, 280 St. David St. South in Fergus, on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1 pm. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations can be directed to Ronald McDonald House or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. www.grahamgiddyfh.com

