Gregory Peltier of Wikwemikong passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Rose Mandamin (2016). Loving father of Kenneth. Gloria (Murray Dewing), Clifford (Rose), Urban (Ethel), Michael (Cindy), Fred, Dolores, Corkey (Tom), Darin (Connie) all of Wikwemikong and the late Barbara, Sandra, Gary and Kevin. Will be sadly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. At the request of the family there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd.

