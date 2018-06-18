EVYONNE ELIZABTH WHEALE (HAYDEN) April 14, 1961 – June 11, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evyonne Elizabeth Wheale on Monday, June 11, 2018 at the age of 57. Evyonne will be greatly missed by her three children Sarah (Corey), Amy (Newt), Devin (Jamie) and Husband and lifelong friend Mike Wheale. Evyonne is predeceased by her mother Eva Hayden. Loving daughter to Bill Hayden (Rose), sister to Lee Hayden (Darlene) and Roger Hayden (Natalie). Daughter-in-law to Ivan and Jean (predeceased) Wheale. The most special people in Evyonne’s life were her six grandchildren: Myah, Leah, Jaxon, Bryden, Laken, and Maylee. Evyonne will be missed very much in the lives of all of her nieces and nephews, many cousins, Aunts and Uncles and so many wonderful friends. Evyonne enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she always had an ‘open door policy’ in her home. Evyonne was a devoted friend and had an overwhelming passion to help others in hard times. Evyonne took her work very seriously and committed herself 110% to any task. So small, but so mighty, she had the strength of a giant. Evyonne always strived for honesty and never left things unsaid. Evyonne loved to host parties and have a good time and her laugh would light up a room. She spent the best of her years raising her family and participating in every aspect of her children’s lives. Evyonne was considered to be a “Mom” to many people over the years, which were lucky enough to be taken under her wing. Evyonne was born and passed in the Mindemoya hospital and she took great pride in her Haweater status. She lived a life filled with love, laughter, care and adventure and her memory will be held close. Sincere thank you to the Northern Cancer Center and the Manitoulin Health Centers Hospice Suites. Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11 am at the Burpee/Mills Complex. Donations in lieu of flowers may kindly be made in Memory to Strawberry Point Christian Camp.

