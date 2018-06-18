DONALD MURRAY SR. MILBURY

It is with great sorrow that the family announces his passing on Manitoulin Island on Monday, June 11, 2018, at the age of 76 years. Don is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 54 years, Margaret (nee Bonhomme). Loving father of Don Jr. (Lynn), Tammi Jacobson (Jack), Cynthia Musclow (Robert) and Daren. Cherished Papa to Justin (Samantha), Kyle, Santana, Sarah, Jacob, Lyam, Corben, and Ava. Proud Great -grandpa to Carter, Drayden, Roman and Parker. Don was born to Thomas and Jeanette (Warren) Milbury, (both predeceased) of Digby, Nova Scotia. Dear brother of Gerald, Judy (Roger – predeceased), Linda (predeceased), Debbie (Martin), Wayne (Shirley), Dale and Cheryl (Perry). Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Don retired from Inco in 1998. He sold his home in Skead and retired on Lake Manitou where he loved his beautiful home. He was very generous with his time in assisting his family and friends. He especially enjoyed helping his good friends Ron and Judy Woods around their farm, which he loved to do. Don was also a volunteer firefighter for the Skead Fire Department for 10 years. The family would like to thank Constable Jason Kealer and his colleagues and the staff of Manitoulin Health Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Epilepsy Society. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home located at 36 Worthington Street, Little Current, ON for a visitation on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11 am. The funeral service followed at 2 pm at the Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Allard officiating. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

- Advertisement -