Wind provides the perfect weekend for the Go Fly a Kite Fest

GORE BAY—It was a perfect day to go fly a kite, and a whole lot of people took the opportunity to partake in the activity. The first annual ‘Go Fly a Kite Fest’ was held with terrific results.

“It was awesome,” stated Linda Willson, a member of the Western Manitoulin Community Garden group that organized the kite festival, held this past Sunday at the Garden property (located off Highway 540 at the driving range near Gore Bay). “It exceeded our expectations,” she said pointing out at “at one point in the afternoon I counted 50 kites in the sky. It was so exciting.”

“And I would say there were 150 people in attendance,” said Ms. Willson. “And among those were a lot of families, parents with their children. It was great.”

Several contests were held, with prizes handed out for kites entered in the various divisions. The best homemade kite prize was won by Willow Fogal, followed by Garrison Patterson and Lucas Wright. Taking first place in the most colourful kite was Nora Uhlig (with her two sons Logan and Skylar), with Gage Patterson and Garrison Patterson placing second and third respectively.

The first place prize for the highest flyer kite was won by Amy Smith with Nora Uhlig second and Ellie Maxwell third. And in the most unique kite category, Jacob Cook took top spot with Tristan Cook second.

At the opening of the day, Ms. Willson told the large gathering, “I would like to thank everyone for showing up here today for the first annual kite festival. One of the reasons we decided to hold this event was to bring attention to our community garden, as great things are being done there.”

“We have to give a shout out to some of our volunteers who helped make the event such a success,” Ms. Willson told the Recorder. She noted the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club served barbecued hot dogs, drinks and freeziees all day; Almaz Bistro, which donated 100 kites for the day, also provided snacks and healthy bites. She also donated a sandwich board.

“We also very much appreciate the Gore Bay Fire Department and the EMS and paramedics being there to talk the kids, show their vehicles,” continued Ms. Willson. As well, Gore Bay Daycare put on activities for preschoolers including making wind socks, Best Start Hub providing information, while activities were held for older children including Jessie Middleton and Bryan Barfoot providing instruction on birdhouse building; kite making, and games organized by Joel Lock. Paul Best provided live music.

There were tours of the garden provided by Barb Barfoot, and Ms. Willson and others taught the kids about planting in the garden and making pollinator balls.

“And the kids (and adults) took part in quilt block painting on plyboard, that we can use to decorate our water towers (in the garden)” said Ms. Willson.

There were also several vendors on hand for a vendors’ market.

The original idea for the kite festival had come when Linda Willson and Rev. Laurie Howard were standing out in the garden in the middle of July feeling the strong southeast winds, last year. The community garden group had been trying to come up with a plan to draw more people to the community garden. The wind gave the ladies the inspiration to holding a kite festival.

“It has been a good afternoon,” said Heather Patterson, one of the organizers of the event. “The weather has been absolutely perfect; good wind and sunny, blue skies.”

“We were hoping for a nice day, with lots of kids, and this is what we had today,” said Ms. Patterson. “Everyone has had a great time.”