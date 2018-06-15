OPP searching for missing man on Killarney Hwy

(WALDIE TOWNSHIP, ON) – On Friday June 15th, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Canine Unit (K9) and Aviation Services responded to a missing person on Highway 637, west of Highway 69.

Kenneth WOOD, 51 years of age, of Elk Point, Alberta was last seen on June 14th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

WOOD is described as approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall and about 194 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he is wearing camo jeans, a dark coloured sweatshirt and a camo hat.

Any person with information regarding Kenneth WOOD’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.