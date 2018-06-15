OPP investigating more fires in Central Manitoulin

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On June 14, 2018 at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Central Manitoulin Fire Department, responded to two structure fires on Learmont Road in Central Manitoulin Township, Ontario.

Both structures were unoccupied at the time of the fires. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Fire Marshall.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.