LETTERS: Congratulations to Billings Township for the repurposing of St. Paul’s on the Hill

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the citizens of Billings township, I would like to thank the visionaries who gave us a night to remember and to want much more of!

Thank you to the township and others that could see what the former St. Paul’s United Church could become. The old building rocked with so much passion, joy and enthusiasm from the artists and audience alike. The acoustics were incredible and the transformation from church to miking instruments and singers alike was phenomenal. Thank you Brad MacKay and team for setting that and the lighting up.

This was only the beginning of making it a multi-media centre for the village. What talent we have in this little community. I wonder what those ancestors would have said? I think they would have been so proud that the church, which had been the first community church in the village, could continue to serve the community. Churches were the hub and social place for the village. The former St. Paul’s United church on the Hill is going to continue to do just that. Thank you Billings Township.

Mary Buie

Kagawong