Impaired driver blocks traffic on swing bridge

LITTLE CURRENT–On Tuesday June 12, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on the swing bridge on Highway 6 in Little Current.

At approximately 10:51 pm, officers located the vehicle stopped on the one-lane swing bridge. Investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

As a result, a 31-yar-old female of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario has been charged with: Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and Driving With Over 80 mg of Alcohol in Blood, contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 14.