Gore Bay pharmacist retires after 27 enjoyable years of service

GORE BAY—After 27 enjoyable years as the pharmacist and owner of Robertson’s Drug Store in Gore Bay, Carol Robertson officially retired last Saturday, June 9.

“It has been a real pleasure to live and work here and I’ve enjoyed getting to know and serving our customers over the years,” said Ms. Robertson. “When I first opened the pharmacy I hoped that people would get to know me and I would get to know them and that we could get comfortable enough to share stories about ourselves and our lives. And this is exactly how its turned out. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working here and seeing our customers on a regular basis.”

“I started here in Gore Bay 27 years ago (1991), pretty much right out of school,” Ms. Robertson, who was raised on Manitoulin Island, told the Recorder.

- Advertisement -

“Where has the time gone?” said Ms. Robertson. “Gore Bay has been a great place to work and it has been a great place for my husband (John) and I to raise a family,” she noted.

“We aren’t moving, we are staying here in Gore Bay,” said Ms. Robertson, who said, “I’ll keep busy. I still haven’t worked everything out in terms of my plans in retirement, but I will have time to find new interests.”

The business has already been sold to Care Pharmacies, which will be remaining an I.D.A. pharmacy and will be keeping the name Robertson’s I.D.A. Drugstore. “They own several pharmacies in Ontario, all independent stores like this.”

A locum will fill the pharmacist position and then someone more permanent will take over after that, explained Ms. Robertson “I would encourage people to come in and meet the new pharmacist and welcome them to the community.” She noted as well the current staff at the store will be remaining on with the new ownership.