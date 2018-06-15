Gauthier-Dowling team win MICC mixed tournament

GORDON—The team of Jen Gauthier and Sean Dowling won the championship division at the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) mixed team tournament, held this past weekend.

The Gauthier-Dowling team from Garson posted a two-day 36-hole score of 140 (72-68) to win the title by two strokes over the team of Shelley Croft and Craig Rogerson, who had a total of 142 (73-69).

“We would like to thank everyone for coming out and playing this weekend,” said Dan Marois, master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony. “We had great weather and the course was in great shape.”

“We want to thank Dave (Carr) and his grounds crew for having the course in its usual great condition, and Myrna (Thomas) and her kitchen staff for the excellent service they provided all weekend,” continued Mr. Marois.

In the first event, Dan and Kaija Jalbert took top spot with a 36-hole score of 155 (76-79). Placing second was Robert and Valerie Jalbert who posted a score of 162 (82-80).

First in the second event was Goldie and Linda Golden, who had a two-day score of 171 (85-86) and second in the second event was Deborah Woods and Keith Rogerson with a score of 178 (88-90).

Special prizes were also presented. Dave Carlisle won the prize for men’s closest shot to the pin, while the ladies’ longest drive prize was won by Mary Polander. The men’s longest drive prize went to Craig Rogerson.