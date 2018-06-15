Exhibition opens to rave reviews at new Fish Point Studio location

GORE BAY—A local studio gallery and gift shop opened up in a new location in Gore Bay last Friday evening with an exhibition of the works of five photographers, to rave reviews.

“This showcases Manitoulin beautifully,” stated Marg Piche, one of the many people on hand for the opening of the new location of the Fish Point Studio Gallery and Gift Shop, located within the Inn at Gore Bay, and the show Five Lenses-Photographic Impressions In and Around Gore Bay, last Friday evening.

“Awesome” and “lovely” were two of the other comments this reporter heard from visitors to the gallery. As well as the opening of the art gallery a soft opening of the Inn at Gore Bay and the Live Edge Restaurant lent to the evening with finger foods and punch being served to all those in attendance.

“I would like to welcome and thank all of you here tonight for coming out,” said Helen Siksek, of Fish Point Studio Gallery and Gift Shop. “Tonight we are holding a soft opening of Fish Point Studio. I want to welcome all of you on behalf of Susan Garlock (Manager of the Inn at Gore Bay); she would be very happy with the excellent attendance here tonight.”

Ms. Siksek noted there will be a different exhibit in the gallery every month, and there is beautiful jewellery by Kathy Shannon and books by Gore Bay writers such as Margo Little and Evelyn Cardiff available for purchase.

“I would like to welcome everyone to the Inn at Gore Bay and the Live Edge,” stated Dominique Chartrand. “We are holding a soft opening for now, and I’m sure a lot of you have wonderful memories of this building. We are here to celebrate the opening of Helen’s art gallery and gift shop and the Five Lenses show. I know a lot of you will be curious to take a tour of the one of the rooms (at The Inn) and I will be opening a room that you can visit.”

“Our official launch will take place on Canada Day,” said Ms. Chartrand.

The Five Lenses-Photographic Impressions in and Around Gore Bay show to open the art gallery provided an exhibition of photography showcasing the work of five Manitoulin photographers who love to walk around Gore Bay with their cameras in hand; peering at the scenery with an eye to capturing something special. “The photographers include Laurie Bartlett, Paul Best, Lynne Gerard, Sue Priddle and myself,”said Ms. Siksek. “Each of us have our hearts firmly anchored in Gore Bay and have put together an exhibition of photographic works for the public to enjoy.”

Whether capturing the first rays of the morning sun rising over the East Bluff or the sunset winding down over the West Bluff and all the special moments in between, these five photographers have spent countless hours walking around when nobody else is watching. The Five Lenses exhibition captures images of Gore Bay that are sure to get a nod of approval. This artistic collaboration happened naturally be common interest and through friendship. The concept for this show came about from an authentic desire to show the unique beauty of Gore Bay, said Ms. Siksek.

There are over 40 photographs in the exhibition (which runs from June 8-July 8). Some of them are postcard worthy and include easily recognizable landmarks and others capture personal glimpses of daily life that might escape the eye of casual passers-by in town. The aim of the exhibition is to show images that are quintessentially ‘Gore Bay’ in or around these five photographers daily life and wanderings. The collection of photographs is truly a heart-warming vignette of a quiet rural Manitoulin town.

Fish Point Studio Gallery and Gift Shop opening hours are seasonal and will change every month, but for now they are as follows: Thursday to Monday 10 am to 6 pm and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hours will change in July and will be posted on the Fish Point Studio Facebook page and also at the entrance to the gallery.