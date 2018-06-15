C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

This weekend is Father’s Day weekend, which means there is only two weeks left of school!

A Father’s Day joke for you: How is the baby bird like its dad? It’s a chirp off the old block.

On Tuesday, June 5, five students from Grades 7 and 8 classes travelled to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) track and field meet. Four of the five students placed in the top eight of their event(s) and will be participating in the Champions Meet on June 21. the students that placed in the top eight and will be moving on are: in long jump and triple jump, Mason Leighton placing fifth and sixth respectively; in high jump, Tobi Madrigal placed eighth; in shot put Abby Witty placed first; in both the high jump and long jump, Sophie Hietkamp placed first; and in the 200 metres, Sophie placed second.

On Wednesday, June 6, C.C. McLean held the Junior and Intermediate track and field meet. Medals were given to the top three students in each division (who earned the most points). In the nine-year-old girls division: Bronze, Amy Smith; Silver, Lily Cunningham; Gold, Fia Flanagan. Nine-year-old boys: Bronze, Jackson Chevrette; Silver, Wyatt Williamson-Wright; Gold, Ethan Witty. 10 year-old girls: Bronze-Hailey Hawke; Silver, Tessa Merrylees; Gold, Alex Wilson-Zegil. Ten-year-old boys: Bronze, Ryder Lockyer; Silver, Corbin Best; Gold, Cody Campbell; 11-year-old girls: Bronze, Mackenzie Axford; Silver, Taylor Bell; Gold, Abby Hawke. Eleven-year-old boys, a tie for Bronze, Hugh McLaughlin and Liam Cunningham; Silver, Eli Lock; a tie for Gold, Jayden Hayden and Malachi Joseph. Twelve-year-old girls: Bronze, Caleigh Quinlan; Silver, Jenna Shank; Gold, Jazmin Colwell. Twelve-year-old boys: Bronze, Lucas Wright; a tie for Silver, Luke Heinen and Tobi Madrigal; Gold, Mason Leighton. Thirteen-plus girls: Bronze, Mary Hore; Silver, Trish Patterson; Gold, Sophie Hietkamp. Thirteen-plus boys: Bronze: Jonathen Deremo; Silver, Anthony Dearing; Gold, Trent Bell. Congratulations to everyone that competed!

Also on Wednesday, June 6, four businesses from C.C. McLean participated in the Entrepreneur Fair in Sudbury. ‘BBQ Boys’ by Lucas Wright and Hayden Lloyd placed first over-all and placed second for best product. Good job, boys!

On Thursday, June 7, the Grade 8s learned how to loom knit as part of their Reciprocity Project. Three ladies came in to teach the students how to knit a toque with a loom. The toques that the Grade 8s made will be donated to cancer. Then, on Monday, June 11, the Grade 8s held a Social Media Seminar. The social media sites that the students covered were Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

On Tuesday, June 12, selected Grade 4, 5 and 6 students participated in the Junior RDSB track and field meet in Sudbury.

On Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15, C.C. McLean hosted the annual Island track and field meet. Schools from all over the Island came to compete against each other in various track and field events. On Thursday, all field events and the 800 metre race was held and on Friday all the remaining races were run.

Monday, June 18 is a professional activity day (P.D. Day) for all students. It is the last three day weekend of the school year!

On Wednesday, June 20, primary track and field will be held for Grades 1-3. Good luck Colts!

On Friday, June 22, the Grade 8 graduation is going to be taking place at 6:30 pm in the gym. A reception will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 pm and the dance for the students will be from 8:30 to 10:30 pm. Congratulations and best of luck to all graduates!

The results of the student vote are in! The students voted Michael Mantha as MPP with 78 percent of the vote. In the provincial election held on June 7, Michael Mantha received 58 percent of the votes and was elected as MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin.

Joke of the week: This week’s joke is a flashback to last year’s Father’s Day column and is one of my favourite jokes:

Why did the baby strawberry cry? Because his daddy was in a jam.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, grandfathers and uncles on Sunday!

Upcoming events include: RDSB junior track and field meet, primary track and field, and the Grade 8 graduation.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”