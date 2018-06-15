Billings seeks public input on new name for St. Paul’s

KAGAWONG—Billings Township council is seeking input into what local residents feel the new name for the former St. Paul’s United Church on the Hill should be changed to now that the building is owned by the township and is going to be used for a variety of events, such as concerts, quilt shows, theatre and potentially weddings.

“This issue was brought up at the museum board meeting last night,” said Mayor Austin Hunt during a council meeting last week. “It is the oldest building in the township.”

Clerk Kathy McDonald pointed out a couple of suggested names have been put forward, including St. Paul’s on the Bluff, the Jacquie Gordon Centre and the Henry Brothers Heritage Centre.

Councillor Nora Bath Haring said, “the museum board discussed the pros and cons of using St. Paul’s in the name. A lot felt we could keep St. Paul’s in the name and there was discussion on other possible names. But they were generally in favour of keeping St. Paul’s in the name.”

“My personal view is I have no problem leaving St. Paul’s On The Hill as part of the name, but taking out church as it is no longer a church,” said Ms. Bath Haring.

“Someone mentioned to me if public input is welcome,” said Councillor Barb Erskine who along with Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack and Mayor Hunt said council could seek input from local residents on a new name for the building.

Councillor Bath Haring said the building has been kept as an historical building, with historical value, that the building will function as a multi-use facility and that the building and its name should reflect the history and culture of the building.

Council is going to seek public input on a new name for the former church building before selecting a final name for St. Paul’s.