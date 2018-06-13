Assiginack Public Library Feature – June 13, 2018

-by Debbie Robinson

Canadian Maude Barlow is one of the earth’s strongest advocates for water. Barlow’s book, ‘Boiling Point: Government Neglect, Corporate Abuse and Canada’s Water Crisis’ will open the eyes of all to the big business ignorance and greed that is decimating our waters. Canada holds 20 percent of the world’s fresh water and if we do not step up and protect it we will soon be in the same state as dozens of nations already living in water crisis situations–we cannot afford to become complacent, over-confident or blind. There is a definite urgency to protect this most ‘necessary for life’ element within our borders from greed, corruption, pollution, deforestation and the effects of climate change. Think on that next time you fill up a glass with water.

‘The Theft of Memory’ by American author Jonathan Kozol is a tender testimony to a father from a loving son. It is the story of a young man helping his once brilliant father cope with the ravages of Alzheimer’s Disease. This book chronicles Kozol’s attempt to retain the essential soul of his father on paper where disease is not in charge. People who have experienced the effects of this devastating disease will totally relate. This book illustrated and created by the use of personal stories, life lessons, experiences, letters and journals is created by a son as a testament to his father and his valiant fight against a memory-stealing condition.

American author Amy Greene’s novel, ‘Long Man’ (the name of a river in East Tennessee) is the setting for this story. The tale revolves around government plans to dam the river for electricity and jobs without much concern for the people who will lose their land and homes when it happens. It is a time of community displacement and personal trauma and for one family, fear of an even greater loss.

Karin Slaughter is a popular writer and a good storyteller. Her novel, ‘The Good Daughter’ is a thriller, a suspense-driven drama. The truth of a crime that destroyed a family comes back to haunt them 30 years later. The story has plenty of heart-stopping twists and turns–a good read!

Young Adult Pick: ‘Where She Went’ by Gayle Forman

DVD Pick: ‘Manchester By the Sea’ – a good film starring Casey Affleck

There is free wireless access during library hours, so bring your device of choice and join us (we also have three public computers that are available). See you at the library! Blog us at www.assiginacklibrary.wordpress.com

The library hours are Tuesdays from 11 am to 4:30 pm and 7 to 9 pm; Thursdays from 11 am to 4:30 pm; and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.