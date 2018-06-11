ROCKVILLE—The Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of at least two arson-related fires in Rockville.

Northeast Town Fire crews were called to a structure fire on Rockville Road on June 6.

Duane Deschamps, Northeast Town Fire Department fire chief, told The Expositor that the department got the call about the Rockville fire at approximately 11:15 pm on June 6. Fire Chief Deschamps explained that the abandoned log structure, located at 2745 Rockville Road, was almost fully involved when crews arrived. While it only took between 10 and 15 minutes to get the fire under control, crews were there for a further two hours, suppressing flareups.

The fire chief said he notified the OPP because of the location of the structure and the fact that it did not have hydro nor occupancy. The age of the building and the time of night the blaze occurred also led Mr. Deschamps to have his suspicions about the cause of the fire.

On Monday, June 11, the OPP dispatched a helicopter to search the area for any further signs of fire. It was then that officers spotted sign of a second fire, this time on Lucar Point Road, also in Rockville. The fire was at a seasonal residence and was unoccupied at the time. The investigation is continuing with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

The owners of the Rockville Road building were from the Greater Toronto Area and did not have insurance on the building. The owners suspect they lost in the range of $3,000 worth of contents.

Mr. Deschamps urges other Island fire chiefs to note any suspicious fires to the OPP.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) who may have been responsible for these incidents should immediately contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.