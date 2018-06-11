Debbie Anne Galley passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on June 1, 2018, at the age of 62. Cherished daughter of Gladys (predeceased) and Robert Mackie. Beloved wife of Michael Galley. Loving mother of Jasmyn (Jeffrey) and Jessica Galley. Sister of Clay, Clive, Lora, and Robert. She will be greatly missed by her nephew, cousins, extended family, friends, and her cat, Niimi. Debbie was born in Little Current, ON. She moved to England in her twenties where she met and married her husband and raised their two daughters. She worked as a radiographer for England’s National Health Service for over thirty years. Debbie was an adventurous soul who loved to travel and spend time with her family. She enjoyed crafts such as painting and knitting; she was also a gifted seamstress and even tried her hand at making her own furniture. Debbie was always smiling and laughing, and she touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her easygoing personality, love of life, and outstanding resilience will not be forgotten. Celebration of life details to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, 905-721-1234. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. Please make any donations to Debbie’s Memorial Page on Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

