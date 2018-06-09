OPP seek public’s assistance following structure fire Rockville Rd

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On June 7, 2018 at approximately 11:43 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a structure fire on Rockville Road in Billings Township, Ontario.

The fire was at an unoccupied residence and had occurred on the night of June 6, 2018. North East Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Fire Department attended to extinguish the fire and assist with the investigation.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

- Advertisement -

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.