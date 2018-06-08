Trinity United Church showcases summer fashions

MINDEMOYA—A highlight of the season takes place at the Trinity United Church in Mindemoya when members showcase the latest fashions trends for spring and summer.

The attire is courtesy of Cindy Wright, owner of Cindy’s Fashions in Mindemoya. The lower part of the church is always full for the fashion show, and attendees enjoy tea or coffee and fabulous desserts and have a chance to win one of several prizes donated by Ms. Wright.

Leila Thureson served as commentator for the show, held this past Saturday, and welcomed the guests.

The models always do a professional job at these fashion shows, turning to show every feature of the outfit and to display jewellery and hats that are also for sale at Cindy’s. Each model shows four different ensembles.

Many of the outfits are machine washable, and most were by TanJay-Nygard. The clothing showcased lovely tops, including the new cold shoulder fashion, in mint, coral, and lovely blues. Some of the tops had sparkles, perfect to wear on a night out. Pants, capris, and denim stretch jeans were also shown and included white stretch slim-leg pants and a striped black palazzo outfit, as well as black slimming pants. New is the skimmer, a capri-type pant that falls just above the knee. Dresses were also shown, including outfits that could be worn to a wedding and an outstanding reversible dress and shrug worn by Judy Mckenzie.

There are many fashions available at Cindy’s Fashions including t-shirts, jackets, scarves, sweaters, shirts, pants, handbags and hats.