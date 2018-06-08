Three Rainbow District School Board educators feted at retirement party

MANITOULIN—Three Manitoulin Island teachers and principals were among those from the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) who were feted at a retirement party last week in recognition of their contributions over the years.

The three retiring teachers include Enid Runnalls, a teacher at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay, Maria Bouwmeester, Principal of Assiginack Public School, and Tom Scott, a teacher at Manitoulin Secondary School in M’Chigeeng.

At the party, profiles of each of the three retires was presented.

Ms. Runnalls is retiring after 29 years of dedicated service to the Manitoulin Board of Education and Rainbow District School Board (RDSB). She spent most of her teaching career in the primary division. Most recently, she has been an amazing support for both staff and students as the special education resource teacher.

“A passionate educator, Enid supports students in her spirited way,” the RDSB release says. “She is well respected and always willing to share her expertise and mentor colleagues. Enid’s commitment, leadership and sense of humour will be missed. She has made a difference in the lives of so many students.”

In retirement, Enid looks forward to helping with the family business, travelling, and enjoying time with family and friends. She also plans to dedicate more time to her hobbies, including her love of horses, painting and gardening.

Maria Bouwmeester began her teaching career in Toronto prior to moving back to her hometown area of Espanola in 1989.

Along with teaching most grades in the elementary panel, she has been a resource teacher, librarian, Intensive Support Program teacher and literacy resource teacher. She has been principal of Assiginack Public School since January 2015.

Prior to that, she was vice-principal of Little Current Public School. While most of her career has been in the classroom, she also served as an officer at the local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) for two years.

“In retirement, Maria looks forward to doing what she wants when she wants. She will have more time for gardening, reading for pleasure and completing projects she hasn’t had time for. She also plans to take time for long walks.”

Tom Scott completed his degree at the University of Guelph in 1986 and his teacher training at Western University in 1987. He began his career at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, Ontario in February, 1988. Shortly after he relocated to Manitoulin Island to join the staff of Manitoulin Secondary School, in September 1988.

“Throughout his career, Tom taught English and Drama courses. Since 1995, he also served as the head of the English Department for a number of years. Tom enjoyed coaching the cross-country team for 20 plus years. His great passion was directing student actors in over 15 musicals and plays at Manitoulin Secondary School.”

In retirement, Tom plans to read, write and take up the piano and guitar. He also plans to travel throughout the southern United States as well as Europe and Australia.