The Inn at Gore Bay now open

GORE BAY—After a very long winter and spring, the new Inn at Gore Bay is opening its doors for a soft opening this weekend. The new boutique motel and restaurant will be known as The Inn at Gore bay and The Live Edge.

Susan Garlock, along with Richard Anger, will be operating the new businesses located at 1 Water Street in Gore Bay. She explained the Inn is a two-story building and will have a total of 10 rooms available. She further explained that, “all of the rooms have been completely renovated including all the bathrooms, furniture, light fixtures, heating, and televisions.” The Inn at Gore Bay features luxurious rooms with elegant bathrooms, beautiful décor, high end bedding, unparalleled service and an amazing waterfront location with rooms upstairs providing a balcony for visitors, and patios for the downstairs rooms. In keeping with the theme of celebrating local talent, all the artwork for the motel will feature artist Jack Whyte in the upstairs units and artist Christie Pearson-Anderson in the lower units.

The restaurant’s name, the Live Edge, was also influenced by its location. “The Live Edge restaurant refers to the location being at the edge of the water, forest, town and culinary technology,” said Ms. Garlock. She noted the menu will feature “fresh local foods.” The couple are trying to be as ecologically sensitive as possible within both the Inn and Restaurant. The Live Edge will feature foods from local suppliers, served in a contemporary yet rustic setting and prepared using cutting edge kitchen technology. The restaurant’s name also harkens back to days of logging on the Gore Bay waterfront. You can check the web site, (www.theliveedge.ca), for hours of operation or call 705-282-3375. Breakfast and dinner are by reservation only but lunch will be on a more casual basis.

As you look around the small dining room you notice “a lot of live edge furniture, which refers to the wood, and leaving the wood in its natural state,” continued Ms. Garlock. She further states that no deep fryers will be on hand and that they will be able to cater to dietary restrictions. For example, Mr. Garlock shares that, “if someone has a sugar, gluten or dairy-free diet the restaurant will be able to cater to this restriction as well as others.”

The Live Edge restaurant will be opening this Saturday, June 9 for your dining pleasure (by reservation only). It can accommodate 32 guests in the smaller room (to the right when you go in the main front door). The new establishment also boasts brand new handicapped accessible bathrooms and a beautiful gallery space, which will house Helen Siksek’s Fish Point Studio Art Gallery and Gift Shop.

The space will be forever changing as, “Every month the art gallery will display different artists’ work,” stated Ms. Garlock. She pointed out that from June 9-July 8 the show “Five Lenses” will feature the works of five Gore Bay photographers.

As for the former large dining room area in the building, “more renovations are being done in the banquet room and should be completed by the summer of 2019. “So, if someone wants to book the main room next year, they can do so now or sometime this year,” said Susan.

The grand opening party for the Inn at Gore Bay and the Live Edge will happen on July 1 of this year during an evening celebration. “Everyone is invited, and everyone will be able to enjoy a great view of the Canada Day fireworks” said Susan. The Inn and Live Edge has made a donation for the fireworks display on Canada Day. At the grand opening celebrations, The Live Edge will be providing snacks and beverages and there will also be entertainment, balloons, Canada Day flags and glow sticks for everyone. More information will be available soon.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the Inn at Gore Bay supported Island businesses and artists throughout the renovation project. “Local contractors and suppliers have been involved as much as possible for the renovations to the buildings,” said Ms. Garlock. For example, all the furniture was provided by Jake’s Home Centre in Mindemoya, new televisions for the Inn from the Source in Gore Bay, linens and comforters where sourced by Linens and Lavender and Ashley Whyte of Gore Bay designed the logos for both businesses and helped frame the art work on display in the rooms of the Inn at Gore Bay.