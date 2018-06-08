MSS Mustang’s track and field athletes qualify for provincials

M’CHIGEENG—While several Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs track and field athletes fared very well at the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships last week, two local runners qualified for the provincials.

James Scott goes to OFSAA (Ontario Federation of Secondary School Association) event with a first in the 1,500-metre race and a time of 4:20.77 and a 2:01.96 in the 800-metre race to take first place, said MSS coach Jon Balfe.

Amber Wiwchar had two close thirdss in the 800- and 1,500-metre races, but clinched first place in the 3,000-metre race with a time of 11:32.87, over a one-minute personal best time.

Mya Otosquaiob placed second in the long jump, which was just three centimeters short of a trip to OFSAA, said Mr. Balfe. “Many of the other athletes achieved personal bests, including Mackenzie Cortes in the 400-metre, Ella Stewart in the 800- and 1,500-metre and Douglas Robinson in the 200-metre, 400-metre, and long jump.” He added, “some athletes had to battle some outrageous weather in their events which rendered personal bests just out of reach.”