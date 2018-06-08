Jeff Pyette to be inducted into Northern Ontario Country Music Hall of Fame

GORE BAY—Jeff Pyette is going to be inducted into the Northern Ontario Country Music Hall of Fame this fall, and that fact was made all the more special for Mr. Pyette to find out that it was the late Glen McDougall, who had first proposed his name be put forward for this award.

“It is quite an honour to be nominated and selected for the hall of fame,” Mr. Pyette told the Recorder. “But it was an even greater honour when I was told Glen had pushed for this to take place. I was with him during his last few hours and the fact that he wanted me to be inducted for this makes it even more special.”

Ben Lentir, a member of the Manitoulin branch of the Great Northern Opry, told the Recorder, “it was Glen who spearheaded this, having Jeff inducted into the hall of fame. Glen wanted to see Jeff in the Hall of Fame from the start and made the request last year.”

“And of course Jeff is very deserving of this,” stated Mr. Lentir. “He has been playing music for a long time now, playing guitar, singing and being in many bands over the years.”

Mr. Pyette, who had previously been inducted into the Great Northern Opry in 2010, was born June 11, 1962. He told the Recorder, “I began playing my mother’s hairbrush like a guitar at two-years-old, and acquired my first guitar at three. My father played guitar and sang, while my mother sang, which gave me early inspiration. I liked my dad’s version of Johnny Cash’s Boom Chucka sound.”

Jeff started formal guitar lessons at the age of 13. “At 14 my dad put me on a stage at a local variety show and I played ‘Back Home Again’ by John Denver. I was terrified at first but liked the attention and especially applause. I was just proud to be good enough folks would listen.”

“By the age of 16 I was beginning to jam with others my age and picking up tricks on guitar, and singing more. At 17 I started to play a few dances and socials, with my first band, Random,” said Mr. Pyette.

After high school Jeff joined with Larry Karn and Barry Williamson whom I still play with today in Double Barrel.”

“There was also Country Gold, Country Pride and a few unnamed groups we put together for special occasions. And last, but certainly not least, the Down Yonder Band playing new and old music. The band consists of Debbie Robinson on vocals, Tim Shaw, our drummer, Doug Hore, our fiddle player, Maurice Labelle on keyboards, me on guitars and vocals; all put together by our late great friend Glen McDougall, bassist and singer.”

Mr. Pyette explained, “Glen realized the drive, talent and potential of local musicians who became close friends, and was instrumental in the inductions of the entire Down Yonder group to the NOCMA. We played at anytime and about anywhere local, for good causes or no cause at all.”

“I don’t know how far my music will go but I’m having fun with my three children who all play and sing,” said Mr. Pyette. “We just love music.”

Jeff noted, “I just wanted to be good enough to sing for folks at a campfire. Well, it’s gone further than that.”

“My induction (into the Great Northern Opry in 2010) was definitely a highlight and an honour,” said Jeff. “I never had much interest in a hockey stick or a bat even as a kid. I found some sense of peace in a guitar and found ways of pouring out my feelings and emotions through music, mellow or raunchy country or rock. Did I mention I like it to? Well the two genres of country and rock collided long ago but I like to think I’m country through and through.”

“Just realizing 40 years have passed since Random was playing, and after playing with dozens and dozens of musicians and hundreds of engagements I’ve been having the time of my life,” said Mr. Pyette. “It takes away a lot of weekends, but as long as folks are listening I will be playing.”

The Northern Ontario Country Music Association is presenting an inductee celebration in honour of Jeff Pyette who is being inducted into the Northern Ontario Country Music Hall of Fame this fall. The show will take place at the Tehkummah hall on Saturday, June 23, starting at 7 pm. Music at the celebration will be by Down Yonder band and The Double Barrel Band.

This show will be in honour of Jeff, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Annual Northern Ontario Country Music Awards weekend, taking place in Sault Ste. Marie later this year from November 2-4, 2018.