Donations made by two local groups for MHC hospice suites

LITTLE CURRENT—The hospice suites at the two Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) hospitals (Mindemoya and Little Current) are the beneficiaries of a donation made by representatives of the Carry On Hope group and the Gore Bay Rotary Club.

Valinda Fogal and Greta Lane, of Carry On Hope, presented the donation on behalf of the group and the Gore Bay Rotary Club Tuesday in the amount of $2,500.

“We presented $500 on behalf of the Gore Bay Rotary Club and $2,000 from the Carry On Hope group in memory of Theresa Witty,” said Valinda Fogal.

Ms. Fogal explained that the Rotary Club “had given us this money with the intention that we would use it to provide funding towards the hospice suites.”

“We had donated the funds to the Carry On Hope group for anything that is needed in the hospice suites,” confirmed Keith McKeen, president of the Gore Bay Rotary Club.

Ms. Fogal explained “the patient is well looked after at the hospice suites (in the Mindemoya and Little Current hospitals). It’s the family that is staying in the hospice suites we are looking at now to help out. There is a lot provided but we want to make sure that there is bedding for the fold-out couch, dishes, pots and pans and food in the fridge, for instance.”