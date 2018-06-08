Clair Bracken receives York Rite College of N. America Gold Honour

NAUGHTON—Haweater Clair Bracken has received another honour for his work in the Grand Lodge of Canada. Mr. Bracken, who was born and raised in Gore Bay, has been presented with the York Rite College of North America Gold Honour Award.

On June 2, at a large reception in the Masonic Centre in Sudbury, Right Worshipful Brother Clair Bracken was presented with the Gold Honour Award by the York Rite Sovereign College of North America, in recognition of his faithful and outstanding service to Freemasonry.

“The award was presented at the Masonic Hall in Sudbury, by Clive Stephenson, he’s a well-known geologist who works in the government,” Mr. Bracken told the Recorder on Sunday. “There was a large audience on hand,” he said, noting that his wife and sons were in attendance.

Mr. Bracken was presented with a certificate and lapel pin. “It is a big award, it is an award that is not given very often. I was fortunate to be honoured with this recognition.” The award is given in recognition of outstanding service in service and activity in Masons, providing extra effort and leadership.

The certificate Mr. Bracken received reads, “in recognition of his outstanding service in Masonry by the York Rite Sovereign College of North America, which is composed of members of the Lodge Chapter, council and Community of Preceptory.”

The York Rite Sovereign College of North America came into being in the city of Detroit, Michigan on January 6, 1957. It was the result of a meeting called by Richard W. Lewis, Past Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Michigan, and attended by the heads of the four Michigan York Rite grand bodies and a number of distinguished Masonic leaders from other states. These founders, responding to a need which had long been recognized in the York Rite, outlined the structure and purpose of the new organization and arranged for its incorporation.

The York Rite Sovereign College of North America is the supreme governing body for all Colleges within its jurisdiction. As such, it endeavours to promote all those activities which favour the accomplishing of its stated purpose. Among these is the awarding of certain honours for outstanding service.

“The Gold Honor Award may be given to any Mason for unselfish and faithful service in any branch of the York Rite. The recipient need not to be a member of a College, nor is it required that he be a member of all the other York Right bodies.”

As was reported previously, on Wednesday April 25, 2018 at a special ceremony, Clair Bracken was presented with the Jubilee Medal from the Grand Lodge of Canada in the province of Ontario for his 50 years as a Freemason.