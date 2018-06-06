M.S.S. Kids in the Halls – June 6, 2018

With just under a month of school left, students are getting down to business with culminating projects, completing term work and all year-end activities at school.

Students’ Council organized a movie day for the students who sold magazines, plus any who wanted to buy their way out of class. Those who wanted to could buy out for $10, and join the showing of ‘The Greatest Showman.’ In addition to the movie, the students who sold magazines also got an extra treat of ice cream sundaes with various toppings.

Sixteen students from MSS travelled to Laurentian University for NOSSA Track and Field. They competed in the 100m, 200m, 800m, 1500m, 200m relay and 3000m runs, as well as triple long jump, running long jump, shot put and high jump. The students representing MSS were Malia Leighton, Ayriell Nodecker, Amber Wiwchar, Hailey Prior, Mya Otosquaiob, Connor Phillips, Mackenzie Cortes, Ella Stewart, Marjorie Scott, Ben Marshall, Larissa Chevrette, Abby Smith, Douglas Robinson, Beth Wiwchar, James Scott and Gabby Corbiere. Out of the 16 MSS students, two of them are moving on to OFSAA in Toronto from June 6-8. James Scott placed first in the 1500m and second in the 800m, while Amber Wiwchar placed first in the 3000m run. Both of these athletes will be moving onto OFSAA.

Coach Mr. Balfe said, “Our track and field team may not have had the strongest competition, but we had 16 members of our originally 17 member team move onto NOSSA. We may not have won everything, but we did beat lots of personal bests which is just as important.”

On Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31, Mr. Theijsmeijer and Ms. McCann had 17 Arts and Culture and Agriculture SHSM students from Grades 9-12 in Sudbury participating in many activities. On Wednesday, the group met with the Cambrian College Music Faculty, did a tour of Don Poulin Potatoes and watched ‘Indian Horse’ at Silver City Cinemas. On Thursday, the group went on a tour of the Laurentian University School of Architecture, attended the Sudbury Theatre Centre to see the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ production and enjoyed a post-show chat.

Avery Byce, a Grade 11 student, said, “My favourite part of the trip was getting to see part of the college/ university life during the tours. It was really useful, especially because I am only one year from graduating. The most educational part of the trip was watching the film ‘Indian Horse.’ Hearing the story of a residential school survivor was frustrating but inspirational at the same time because of how much trauma they experienced.”

Ms. Bauer is taking 27 senior students to Stratford Festival from June 6-9. The group will be seeing four shows: ‘The Music Man,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘The Tempest,’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.’ The students will be participating in an interactive workshop on Tempest, a Costume Warehouse Tour, and exploring the shops, galleries and culture of Stratford.

Also, coming up is the SHARE/Go-Green E-waste Drive from June 11-15 from 3 to 5 pm and on June 16 from 9 am to 2 pm. This event is open to the Manitoulin community students, and staff. In this win-win program, all components of electronic waste are recycled and a donation is made to WE Charity based on the weight of the collection. This year, SHARE will also be collecting textiles and used clothing for the Ontario Federation of Cerebral Palsy during the E-waste Drive. Community members can bring their E-waste to the basketball court on the south side of MSS where a large bin will be used for collection. Items for collection can include TV screens and monitors, telephones and answering machines, desktop and laptop computers and components, printers, photocopiers, music players and speakers, DVD or VCR players, car stereos as well as cellular and handheld devices.

As the weather gets warmer, the Mustangs are feeling the pressure to do well with their culminating projects and exam preparation but aren’t stressed because there are lots of fun things to do.

‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.