Glen Hare new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION (June 6, 2018)— Glen Hare has been elected as the new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief by Anishinabek Nation Chiefs following a traditional stand-up election in Fort William First Nation.

“I’m looking forward to it,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “I love what I do.”

Candidates Chief Shining Turtle and former Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Council Chief Glen Hare participated in a stand-up election today at Grand Council Assembly in Fort William First Nation. Anishinabek Nation Chiefs elected the new Grand Council Chief. Chief Shining Turtle had 10 votes to Glen Hare’s 30.

“Let’s start with synchronized elections as the previous Grand Chief has pushed for – I support that,” noted Grand Council Chief Hare during his speech to the Chiefs. “Let’s get away from this two-year, three-year all over the place, all over the map. Let’s work that out. We’ll be so much stronger. We have elections coming up tomorrow in this province, we have to stand together whichever way it goes. I will travel night and day for you Chiefs, for your communities and your citizens.”

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare recently completed his fourth term as the Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Council Chief. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare brings a wealth of political knowledge and experience having been involved in Anishinaabe politics for 33 years.

“I want to make all of you Chiefs proud, this is my 18th election,” says Grand Council Chief Hare, as he refers to participating in 18 elections throughout his political career. “I will honour the direction that you take, your community.”

In previous terms, there has been one Deputy Grand Council Chief position; however, in this election and moving forward, there will be four Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs. The increase in Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs will allow for greater capacity and political representation at the regional level. The four regions are: Northern Superior, Southwest, Southeast, and Lake Huron.

The newly elected Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs are:

Northern Superior Region – Chief Edward Wawia, Red Rock Indian Band

Southwest Region – Joe Miskokomon (acclaimed), Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Southeast Region – Chief Jim Bob Marsden (acclaimed), Alderville First Nation

Lake Huron – Chief Scott McLeod (interim), Nipissing First Nation

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 60,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.