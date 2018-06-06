‘A Tribe Called Red’ wows Island crowds

WIIKWEMKOONG—Island residents were treated to a great outdoor concert last week when the DJ collective, ‘A Tribe Called Red,’ brought their 2018 Rez Tour back to Wiikwemkoong for the second time.
A crowd of approximately 400 gathered at Nimkii Bineshii Kaaning (Thunderbird Park) in Wiikwemkoong for the free, all-ages show. 2oolman, one half of the collective, described the crowd as the largest they had yet seen on their current Rez Tour.
ATCR played for over an hour-and-a-half while their fans danced energetically in front of the stage on the warm, early summer night. Despite being a free event in a small island community, with their mobile stage, the show had all the features of a big city production including the multi-media presentation, traditional, and hip-hop dancers ATCR shows have become well known for. While leaving the show, many concert-goers expressed what a great time they had and how fortunate they felt to have the show in Wiikwemkoong.
The show was MCd by Glow 100’s Dwayne Animikwan and the opening acts included Zeegwan Gaudette (Zigs Gaud), Mylah Trudeau, Ryenne Manitowabi, and Cameron Brandon of Wikwmekong School of Dance; Katelyn Abel; and Matt James who performed songs from his soon to be released CD.
The show was closed with a song by Adam and Jesse Kaboni.