WILLIAM ELDON LEWIS April 2, 1929 – May 30, 2018

William Eldon Lewis a resident of Manitoulin Lodge and formerly of Spring Bay, passed peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital in his 90th year with his family by his side. The beloved husband of Mona Runnalls of 64 years. Proud and loving father of Gloria Hall, Fred (Bev), Linda (Bill) Taylor, Ruth (friend Willie Pavlinak), John (Joe Ann) and Suzanne (Rick) Cranston. Dear grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Brother of Lena McCorriston and Carl (Lorene). Brother in law of Nancy, Liz, Simone, Jim Runnalls, Darlene Orford, Eva Lloyd and Morley (Cathie) Runnalls and Mitsy and Patches his pets. Predeceased by his parents Earl (Dora Marshall), sisters Ardith and Ilene and brothers Marvin, Earl Jr., Jim and Rene and inlaws Harold McMillan, Howard McCorriston, Gerald Runnalls, (Betty and Connie) Betty Runnalls, Bob Runnalls, Norman Lloyd and Leslie Orford. Eldon worked hard all his life in the bush and on the farm. He spent many hours clearing land with a bulldozer. He worked at Ainslie’s Sawmill. Eldon was a master of the perfect prize winning maple syrup. He enjoyed being outside watching birds and animals. He wore the white hat on any job. He had a good wit and loved to tease. He was happiest with family gatherings. He especially loved children. Eldon was “Mr Fixit”! If something could be fixed he found a way. Nothing was wasted. He was especially interested in cattle and chickens. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements to be announced at a later date. Donations appreciated to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.

