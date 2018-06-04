Robert Devine passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Coldwater, Ontario on Saturday May 26, 2018 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Barb (nee Hollands). Loved father of Heather Hale (Jon) and Erin Cloutier (Matthew). Loving grandfather of Connor, Katherine and Owen and joyously awaiting the birth of a new granddaughter. Following cremation the family celebrated his life at the Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club, Severn Township on Friday June 1st from 1-4 pm. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com.

