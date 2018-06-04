JOSEPH PATRICK BONDY “WASSEGIJIG” March 17, 1958 – May 27, 2018

Joseph Patrick Bondy passed after a short battle with cancer at the age of 60, Joe died peacefully at his home surrounded by his sisters and family. Joe is reunited with his parents Josephine (Mejaki) Bondy and Jeremie Bondy and with his siblings Bernadette, Rubina, Harvey and Paul. Joe will be remembered by his sisters Julia, Rhonda and Ursula. Godfather to Loretta (Lala) and Ursula. Brother-in-law to Big John, Sharon and Mildred. Will be remembered by his uncles, aunts and many nieces and nephews. Joe also leaves behind his best friends and fur babies Amigo and Skodehns. Joe was a very creative individual, who had a knack for decorating. He always had ideas on how to customize his home decor. He was also a unique artisan, his craftwork of warriors on horse back and dancers in regalia, are truly one of a kind. Visitation was from 1 pm on Tuesday, May 29 at Rabbit Island and Funeral Mass was at 11 am Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Holy Cross Mission, Wikwemikong. Burial was at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.

