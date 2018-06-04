GARY DANIEL MYLES Gary

Daniel Myles of Willisville passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the age of 61 years. Beloved son of the late Charles & Myrtle (nee Solomon) Myles. Very dear uncle to Wes, Zai, Alex, Morgan, MacKenzie & Boston. Dear brother of the late Charles Myles Jr. (wife Mary), late Patricia Comba (husband Alan), late Dennis Myles (wife Sharon) & Wayne Myles. A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, June 16th at 11:15 am in the Espanola Cemetery with Father Clement Anor officiating. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd., Espanola.

