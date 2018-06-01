Nature Conservancy of Canada does pay taxes on purchased lands, says rep

MINDEMOYA—Yes, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) pays taxes, a representative of the NCC told members of the Manitoulin Nature Club at the club’s regular meeting last Friday in Mindemoya.

“What do you say when someone says the NCC takes out of the municipal tax base?” asked a member of the NCC at the meeting.

Vince Deschamps, NCC program director for the Midwestern Ontario region, told the meeting, “the NCC pays property taxes like everyone does, all property owners, under the current (government) rules in place.”

Mr. Deschamps explained, “under the rules in place, there are two tax incentives programs: the Managed Forest Tax Incentive Program and the Conservation Land Tax Program where, if you have certain features on the property, taxes can be reduced, and the province will provide taxes to municipalities in lieu of this.” However, he acknowledged, “the problem is they are not fully clear or transparent and that is where concerns arise.”

“But we pay taxes, following the provincial rules in place,” said Mr. Deschenes. “And where we get tax breaks we try to compensate the municipality involved, on a case by case basis. And we are always more than happy to meet with municipalities to discuss and try to resolve any concerns and issues they may have.”

Mr. Deschamps’ presentation focused on “Islands, Escarpments and Clean Running Streams,” as he outlined the properties the NCC owns in various areas of the mid-western Ontario areas, including those on Manitoulin and Cockburn Islands and the NCC conservation initiatives in Midwestern Ontario.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please see next week’s edition of the Recorder for further coverage.