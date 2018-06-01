MHC CEO Derek Graham announces Sept. retirement

LITTLE CURRENT—“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to announce the retirement of Derek Graham from the position of president and CEO of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC), effective October 1, 2018,” board chair Terry Olmstead announced in a Wednesday press release. “Derek will be closing a 39-year career in health care, which began as a lab assistant whilst attending college, now culminating as a respected senior hospital leader.”

“Derek,” Mr. Olmstead continued, “we hope that you continue to enjoy and discover the very best that life has to offer and we thank you for over 11 years of dedicated service at the helm of MHC, which involved many significant accomplishments.”

Since 2007, Mr. Graham has played a critical role at MHC in the development and success of the organization. He was instrumental in fusing together MHC as one organization with two sites. His efforts leading fundraising were exemplary, including eclipsing the $1 million mark during the radiology campaign. He helped to put MHC on the map as far as a leading organization across the North-East, as well as at Queen’s Park.

Mr. Graham served as a Director of the Board of the Ontario Hospital Association for seven years, helping to influence hospital policy, leading to new funding of over $200 million for small rural organizations. In the Northeast, Mr. Graham’s leadership has been felt in many of the region’s success stories, including health record integration and many shared clinical services and initiatives, the press release continued.

Across the Manitoulin region, The president and CEO led the creation of the Manitoulin Health Collaborative, which now has over 16 agencies planning together. His efforts around capital projects were equally important to MHC, including creating the pathway that allowed for 3 major building and renovation projects across our two sites.

“The Board is pleased to announce that exemplary leadership will continue for MHC, as Vice-President Corporate Support Services and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Foster, will assume the role of president and CEO, effective October 1, 2018,” Mr. Olmstead shared. “Lynn will transition into her new role over the course of the next few months.”

Ms. Foster has over 37 years of leadership experience. After a rewarding career serving Canada as a military officer, she focused her attention to the business world where she earned her Chartered Accountant designation and was awarded an MBA, with Distinction, specializing in Leadership. Ms. Foster has enjoyed various progressive leadership roles within both the private and public sector. She is well poised to assume the top leadership role at MHC.

Ms. Foster joined the MHC team in January 2005. She has led some of MHC’s most significant projects, including the initial Meditech implementation, the construction of two of our three Family Health Team buildings, the renovation of our Emergency Department at the Little Current site and most recently led the construction of our two palliative suites. Ms. Foster was also instrumental in our joining the Northern Supply Chain shared services organization. She is currently working closely with our Family Health Teams to streamline access to our patients’ electronic medical record, aligning with both regional and provincial IT strategies.

“As we close one chapter and embark on another, please join me in wishing Derek a happy retirement and extending our warm welcome to Lynn in her new role,” Mr. Olmstead concluded.