Inaugraul kite festival set to fly high

GORE BAY—The Western Manitoulin Community Garden group has planned a kite festival. Community partners and volunteers have also made commitments in support of the event.

The Garden is located off Highway 540 at the driving range near Gore Bay. Just follow the signs!

“It all began when Linda Willson and I were standing out in the garden in the middle of July feeling the strong southwest winds,” Laurie Howard, minister of the United Church, explained. “We had been trying to come up with a plan to draw more people to the community garden. The wind gave us the inspiration. ‘How about a kite festival?’ And thus the idea was hatched.”

“We are litterly being blown away with the community response,” said Ms. Willson. “There will be games for all ages of children and activities including garden planting, quilt block painting, making pollinator balls to plant at home, building birdhouses and making paper kits. Also, food vendors and the music of Paul Best will be on hand to add to the fun.”

“And most importantly,” added Laurie, “the star of the show will be our kites. Kids should bring their own kites but we will also have some on hand to sell for $2-so everyone can participate. Thanks to Almaz and Kidane from the Guardian Drug Store for donating these kites to the community garden as a fundraiser for the garden. Children from the Garden Club Guardian Club at C.C. McLean Public School will be making kites from kits and decorating with their own brand.”

Ms. Willson went on to explain that there is no fee for registration but they are hoping for donations in support of the garden project. Free off-road parking is available at the driving range. Follow the signs.

“We are calling on local businesses to bring a kite that represents their business and make a donation when they register. A prize will be awarded to the business that displays the best team spirit at the festival,” said Ms. Willson.

Ribbon prizes will also be awarded in other categories such as The Highest Flyer, Best Homemade, Longest Tail, Most Colourful.

The first annual Kite Festival will take place on Sunday, June 10 from 1 to 5 pm. “You are invited to come fly a kite with us and enjoy the fun at the garden!”