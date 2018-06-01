Construction begins on Gore Bay splash pad

GORE BAY—Kids will love to hear this: work on the new splash pad being constructed in Gore Bay began this past Monday.

A representative of CRCS Recreation based out of Sudbury told the Recorder that the work began this past Monday, “and we will be here for the next three weeks to construct the splash pad.”

As was reported previously, the town hired CRCS Recreation, based out of Sudbury, for the design, supply and installation of the splash pad at the town park, south of Millsite Apartments.

- Advertisement -

Work is also being carried out by the town for the water-sewer to accommodate the fitness centre that will be constructed later this year. Work on the new tennis courts to be located in the recreation park are going to be started shortly.