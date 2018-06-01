C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going strong!

by Rachael Orford

Today is the first day of June! There is only 19 days left of school.

Today, June 1, is national donut day! What kind of donut is your favourite? Plain, chocolate, Boston cream, glazed?

A donut joke for you: How did the strawberry donut feel after eating dinner? Jam packed.

On Tuesday, May 22, students in Grades 6/7 and 8 participated in an accident awareness presentation. The presentation consisted of reminders to wear a seatbelt when in a vehicle, wear a helmet when biking, don’t text and drive, bike, or walk, etc.

Videos of accidents were played for the students, so they got to see what could happen if you do not follow proper safety guidelines. The students learned that accidents can happen anywhere to anyone, even if you are not the person that is the main cause of the problem. At the end of the presentation, the students went outside to see a car that was damaged badly in a car accident that was caused because of texting and driving.

On Wednesday, May 23, the Grade 8 students travelled to Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) for the Grade 8 shadow day. The students went with their high school student partner to their second period class. Some classes the Grade 8s got to experience included English, history, biology, chemistry and auto.

On Thursday, May 24, the Grade 7 and 8s held their Entrepreneur Fair. It was a huge success! A few businesses even sold out of products by the end of the day! The top five businesses included: ‘BBQ Boys’ by Lucas Wright and Hayden Lloyd; ‘Once Upon a Magnet’ by Rachael Orford; ‘Barrettes, Bows and Beyond’ by Bella Jefkins and Caleigh Quinn; ‘Jenna’s Jewelry’ by Jenna Shank; and ‘Knotty Boys’ by Mason Leighton and Colton Chevrette. Congratulations to all the businesses and their owners!

EQAO is still in session for Grades 3 and 6. The final day for EQAO will be Monday, June 4.

Today, June 1, students in Grades 7 and 8 gathered in the gym for the annual MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) presentation. Students watched videos of situations and the results of different actions taken.

On Wednesday, June 6, Junior and Intermediate track and field will be taking place. Mr. Smith and a few helpers have been preparing the track and pits. Two new puts have been built and will be ready to use!

Joke of the week: What bow can’t you tie? A rainbow.

Upcoming events include, entrepreneur fair in Sudbury, junior and intermediate track and field, and Island track and field.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”