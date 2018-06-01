Burpee-Mills couple celebrates 70th anniversary

EVANSVILLE—The Burpee-Mills community centre was packed as family and friends of Art and Stella Harper attended a celebration last Saturday evening commemorating the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary, as well as Art’s recent 90th birthday.

“There were over 160 people in attendance at the party. We really appreciate everyone being there,” stated Stella earlier that week. “I wonder what the 80th (anniversary) is going to be like,” she quipped.

The hall was packed with people, not only residents of Manitoulin Island but from off-Island as well.

- Advertisement -

The local band “Family Tradition” played music all night for the celebration. Band member Art Hayden said at the start, “I would like to welcome everyone to this really great occasion to help this wonderful couple celebrate their 70th anniversary together.”

The couple’s eldest son, Larry, took to the stage with his guitar and voice for several songs with Family Tradition, playing several of the couple’s favourite songs including Art’s favourite, “Crystal Chandeliers.”

“On behalf of my brother Glen, sister-in-law Linda and my wife Evelyn I would like to thank all of you for coming out tonight to help celebrate this very auspicious occasion,” said Larry Harper.

1 of 2

Glen Harper quipped, “I’m a little jealous of both of you. You’ve both had a lot more years to party than I’ve had.”

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out here tonight,” said Glen.

Stella then took the microphone, welcoming everyone on hand including Amy, the couple’s granddaughter (who was unable to attend), their four grandsons, and 10 great grandchildren, their sons and the many other friends and family in attendance.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In a future edition of the Recorder, we will be featuring Art and Stella in a story, discussing their secret to having a happy 70 years of marriage.