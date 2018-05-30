Ice Chips and Canoe Quips – May 30, 2018

Manitoulin Sporting Life

Manitoulin North Shore notes

Congratulations to the Manitoulin Athletes who competed at the North Shore Track and Field Championships (NSSSA) last week. Teams from both Manitoulin Secondary and Wiikwemkoong’s Wasse Abin High School took place in the competition with their eyes on the NOSSA, Northern Ontario Championships this week in Sudbury.

MSS Mustang Coach Jon Balfe brought a team of 14 athletes and will send 13 onward. Ben Marshall is going for the 800 m; Larissa Chevrette for the 1500m and the 4 X 100m relay; Gabriella Corbiere, long jump and javelin; Mackenzie Cortes, 400m and 4 X 100m relay; Malia Leighton, 100m, 200m, high jump and the 4 X 100m relay; Ayriell Nodecker 400m, 4 x 100m midget and junior; Connor Phillips 200m and the 400m; Hailey McGillis – Prior, triple jump and the 4 X 100m relay; Douglas Robinson, 200m, 400m and long jump; James Scott, 800m and the 1500m; Marjorie Scott, 800m and the 4 X 100m relay; Abby Smith for the discus.

In addition to the NOSSA, now how about the personal bests by the following athletes. Malia Leighton, High Jumped a PB. Mackenzie Cortes battled 4 sec off her 400m. Douglas Robinson, literally, took his first running long jump of his life as a senior boy and won the event. He is one of Coach Balfe’s regular, CrossFitters so he is definitely in shape but just not a lot of “pit-time” and “jumped off different feet every time and still won!!” Needless to say, he will be putting in some sport specific training before this week’s NOSSA. Gabby Corbiere set PB in both her field events and is pumped for NOSSA.

Although getting the call to head onto the next level of competition is a great accomplishment but there was another amazing performance because of an athlete’s self-improvement! Matt Redmond who threw the shot, discus and ran in the 3000 m, and odd combination to be sure, didn’t advance but still set a 10 sec personal best in his 3000 m! Excellent show, Matt.

“Amber Wiwchar has a good chance to make OFSSA as does James Scott and possibly a couple dark horses…,” speculates their Coach. Keep up the hard work and good luck, Mustangs.

The Wasse Abin Team also had amazing success with 9 of 11 athletes qualifying for NOSSA. Jacqueline Shigwadja took 1st in midget girls’ high jump, long jump and shot put. Symone Peltier took first in senior girls’ high jump. Jasmyn Manitowabi took 1st in junior girls’ high jump. Gabriel Trudeau first in junior boys 200m. Way to go team and best wishes for Wednesday and Thursday at the Laurentian Track Warriors!

Volleyball against Alzheimer’s

Two Island teams competing in the fourth Annual Volleyball Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research in Espanola over the weekend. The nine co-ed teams from Sudbury, Espanola, Elliot Lake and Manitoulin raised an impressive $1765 for a great cause. One of the local sides, Case’s Aces won four of their six round robin games. They made it to the playoffs but didn’t get another win. Congratulations to: Greg Doane, Mike Wesno, Casey Boisvert, Dawna Chartrand, Laura Keranen and Bruce Lindsay.

Deana Debassige’s M.V.P squad also competed but I did not get their results or roster by press time.

Aquanauts among us!

Congratulations to a pair of expert swimmers who have recently achieved a level most of us land-lubbers can only dream of. James Scott is now a certified life-guard and Haylee Cress was awarded her Bronze Cross.

Ultimate Tuesdays!

The ultimate game of Ultimate is once again gracing the field in Little Current down at Low Island. Players, young and old experienced to newbies gather at 7 pm and go till dark or you can’t stand up! Organizers do have a Facebook page to announce a rare weather related cancellation.

