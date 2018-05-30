Farm Facts & Furrows

Want to know more about the regulatory requirements for retail display signs?

We encourage you to join one of our free upcoming webinars to learn more about creating compliant produce retail signs in Ontario. The webinars are live sessions that are approximately 30 minutes, followed by a question and answer period. The presentation can be viewed online, while the audio is heard via teleconference. Webinar Dates: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11 am; Monday, June 18, 2018, 1 pm; Sunday, June 24, 2018, 11 am Thursday, July 12, 2018, 7 pm Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 11 am Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11 am. Please indicate which session you are registering for. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be provided upon registering. To register or for more information: Toll-free: 1-888-466-2372 ext. 519-826-4395, email: fpo.omafra@ontario.ca or fax 519-826-3233.

Did you know?

- Advertisement -

The SPUD unit at the New Liskeard Agricultural Research Station, University of Guelph provides Ontario growers and researchers a unique resource to obtain truly clean seed for some vegetatively propagated crops. The SPUD unit was established in 1983 to service the seed potato industry and is still in operation today. Some crops, like potatoes, have a certified seed program which is federally regulated and has set limits on how much disease and virus can be tolerated. There are also seed classes based on age and disease/virus levels. The University of Guelph, New Liskeard Agricultural Research Station is a unique and special resource that is available to Canadian growers. Since 1983, the SPUD Unit has helped create clean seed for many horticultural crops. It has been a breeding site for strawberries and a winter hardiness of both strawberries and raspberries. Field production research has included trials for cucumber, tomato, sweet corn, bok choy, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, green beans and garlic.

Please indicate which session you are registering for. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be provided upon registering.

To register or for more information: Toll-free: 1-888-466-2372 ext. 519-826-4395 E-mail: fpo.omafra@ontario.ca Fax: 519-826-3233